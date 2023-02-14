Road accident kills eight people in Vietnam’s central province

Eight people died and several people were injured in Vietnam’s central province of Quang Nam after a tractor-trailer and a 16-passenger van crashed into each other early Tuesday morning, local media reported.

According to the Vietnam News Agency, the tractor-trailer was travelling on National Highway 1A in Tam Hiep Commune, Nui Thanh District, Quang Nam Province at 4 a.m. when the accident happened. The van was coming in the opposite direction, on the way from the province of Quang Ngai to Da Nang city. Quang Nam is located in the middle of central Vietnam, around 100 km north of Quang Ngai and south of Da Nang.

According to Vietnam News, among the fatalities, six were killed on the spot and two died on the way to the hospital, while several were seriously injured, said Le Van Sinh, chairman of the People’s Committee of Nui Thanh District.

The passenger van, badly wrecked, was seen turned upside down as the result of the accident. Further investigation is underway into the cause of the accident.

Official data showed, more than 11,400 traffic accidents occurred in Vietnam last year, killing 6,384 people and injuring over 7,800.