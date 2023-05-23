Ride-hailing company Be expands electric taxi service in partnership with GSM

Be Group and GSM are collaborating to deploy the feature of booking VinFast VF e34 electric cars for transportation through the be application in the initial period.

Be Group recently officially introduced the beVinFast feature on the multi-service platform, be. This is one of the first milestones following the cooperation agreement with Green and Smart Mobility Joint Stock Company (GSM) at the beginning of 2023 to incorporate electric cars and electric motorcycles into the technology-based transportation services in Vietnam.

Customers using the be app can now book GSM’s electric taxi service through the new feature, alongside existing services like beCar and beTaxi. In the initial phase, customers will have access to the VinFast VF e34 model provided by GSM.

The new feature has appeared on the application.

“With a large-scale presence of hundreds of thousands of drivers and a platform used extensively by nearly 10 million customers throughout Vietnam, Be Group acknowledges its important role and responsibility in effectively and quickly promoting the adoption of green transportation habits to millions of Vietnamese users,” said Ms. Vu Hoang Yen, CEO of Be Group, adding that the collaboration with GSM can help users and drivers benefit from noiseless transportation services at reasonable costs.

According to the cooperation agreement with GSM in March, Be Group will receive direct investment from GSM, aiming to become a multi-service consumer platform and the leading digital transportation service provider in Vietnam. Furthermore, through financial partners, GSM will support Be Group’s drivers in transitioning from petrol-powered vehicles to electric ones.

Be Group and GSM are also working together with VPBank (Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank) to provide exclusive preferential policies for Be Group’s drivers to lease or purchase VinFast electric cars and motorcycles through GSM at reasonable costs.

The platform states that electric cars and motorcycles will help drivers enhance the quality of service and optimize business efficiency. These vehicles have cost-effective operation and provide a noiseless and smoke-free experience.

@Zing News