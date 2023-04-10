Revolutionizing Taxi services: Green and Smart Electric Taxis hit the streets of Hanoi in the next few days

GSM Green and Smart Mobility JSC has announced the launch of its taxi services, Green SM Taxi, in Hanoi on April 14th. This is the first step in expanding the brand’s reach to at least five cities and provinces across Vietnam this year.

GreenCar and LuxuryCar are the two green and smart taxi services that will be available to customers in Hanoi, initially using VinFast VF e34 and VF 8 electric autos.

The GreenCar service, which will use VF 5 Plus cars once delivery is made, has a unique car color – cyan – representing green for the environment and clean energy, and blue for intelligence and technology. The LuxuryCar service offers a high-end experience, with VF 8 cars and skilled English-speaking drivers.

The starting fare for GreenCar will be VND20,000 (US$0.85) for the first kilometer and will cost VND14,000 ($0.6) per kilometer for the VF 5 Plus car and VND15,500 ($0.7) per kilometer for the VF e34 car for the next 24 kilometers. The fare for the rest of the drive will be VND12,000 ($0.51) and VND12,500 ($0.53) per kilometer, respectively.

The LuxuryCar service will charge a fixed rate of VND21,000 ($0.9) per kilometer for the entire ride. The brand plans to redefine mobility services, promote green lifestyles, and encourage electric vehicle usage in the community by offering competitive prices. Initially, the Green SM Taxi brand will operate 500 VF e34 cars and 100 VF 8 autos in Hanoi, available at all Vincom shopping malls and public places.

Customers can access the services via a hotline, hailing a cab on the street or at public places, or booking via the Green SM Taxi app.