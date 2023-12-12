RevoluPAY introduces Visa Direct to enable instant P2P payments through RevoluSEND

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and MADRID, Spain, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Visa (NYSE: V) one of the world’s leading digital payment companies, and RevoluPAY, a wholly owned subsidiary of RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2), (Munich: A2PU92), announce the launch of Visa Direct, a new solution that allows RevoluPAY customers to send and receive money instantly from person to person through RevoluSEND. Consumers can use this solution, which is already operational, throughout the European Economic Area thanks to Visa’s global network and RevoluPAY’s technology and license.

This innovative solution arrives amidst a growing trend among consumers favoring digital payments and demanding new methods for seamless money transfers. Notably, 42% of Spaniards have embraced mobile payments at least once, according to Visa’s data (Visa and Pecunpay Mobile Payments Study, 2023). In this dynamic landscape Visa remains at the forefront of innovation, dedicated to enhancing accessibility and efficiency in emerging payment methods and channels, facilitating new money movement flows that connect and empower consumers.

To leverage Visa Direct, RevoluPAY clients using the RevoluSEND, can seamlessly access the new functionality for transferring funds to a card or account directly within the application. To initiate a transfer, users simply need to complete a form with the Visa card or account numbers of the intended recipient and confirm the transaction! In doing so, Visa Direct enables the client to send and receive money, such as sending gifts, splitting expenses, or assisting relatives located outside of Spain, through real-time technology that facilitates an efficient and secure payment experience.

“The consumer demands increasingly faster solutions for sending and receiving money that are easy and secure to use. Visa Direct is an example that at Visa, we are at the forefront of developing the most innovative technology in the sector, aiming to facilitate the movement of money between people and, above all, provide consumers with different forms that adapt to their day-to-day needs. Therefore, we are very proud to continue expanding this solution in Spain hand in hand with a disruptive partner like RevoluPAY,” stated Eduardo Prieto, General Manager of Visa in Spain.

Gavin McMillan, CEO of RevoluGROUP, said, “Our alliance with Visa goes beyond being merely a partnership; it is a commitment to continue providing secure, innovative, and nearly real-time payment solutions to our customers and white label partners. It also underscores our strength in the market and dedication to maximizing value for shareholders, achieving key objectives, and demonstrating the impact of our actions through results.”

RevoluPAY is an Affiliate Partner of Visa and joins 100 other financial institutions in Europe that already have this platform, which, among its many use cases, enables fast and secure business-to-consumer and government-to-government payments: business/government to small business, government-to-consumer and consumer-to-consumer payments directly to billions of recipients around the world.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a global leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and public administrations in more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payment network, empowering individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive. We believe that economies embracing inclusivity worldwide empower everyone, and we consider access a fundamental factor for the future of money movement. More information at Visa.es

About RevoluPAY®

RevoluPAY® is the Company's flagship Neobanking technology, a multinational payment app available on Apple and Android. RevoluPAY is a licensed United States MSB, Canadian FINTRAC, and European PSD2 payment institution under E.U. Directive 2015/2366 with EU Passporting.

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional, publicly traded Canadian Company deploying advanced technologies in Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, and Fintech sectors.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), visit the Company’s website at www.RevoluGROUP.com.

