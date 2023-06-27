Review driver records of 2 taxi companies at Tan Son Nhat Airport

Following the temporary suspension of passenger transportation services by taxi for Saigon Taxi Limited Liability Company (Cheap Taxi) and Saigon Tourist Transport Joint Stock Company (Saigontourist Taxi), Tan Son Nhat International Airport has taken further action. This comes after the media reported incidents of taxi fare fraud at Tan Son Nhat Airport.

Accordingly, on June 26, Tan Son Nhat International Airport requested the two taxi companies to inspect all registered vehicles operating at the airport and re-evaluate the taxi meters according to the regulations set by the authorities.

At the same time, these two companies must review their entire driver lists and records, ensuring that they do not hire drivers who have been fired by other transport companies and submit the driver lists to the airport.

In the event that they resume operations after addressing the consequences, the two taxi companies must commit to providing daily reports on the condition of their vehicles and drivers before serving passengers at the airport.

Furthermore, Tan Son Nhat International Airport has instructed all passenger transport companies to strictly comply with contractual regulations and rectify the conduct of their staff.

The airport has also requested support from the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transportation, the Southern Airports Authority, and the Airport Police Station at Tan Son Nhat International Airport to inspect and strictly handle cases of taxi meter fraud according to legal regulations.

@Zing News