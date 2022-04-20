Revealing the top 10 most beautiful places in Asia, 2 famous streets of Vietnam are present

According to The Travel, Asia is one of the most attractive continents for tourists. The main reason is the diversity of terrain and climate, as well as the attractiveness and uniqueness in each country.

These create some of the most beautiful landscapes in the world or the most inhospitable regions that travelers explore.

When traveling to Asia, visitors will encounter many landscapes such as large mountains, wide valleys, long rivers or extreme weather phenomena. And especially, the exciting roads in Asia is one of the thrilling experiences not to be missed.

The Travel page has listed the 10 most beautiful roads in Asia, of which Vietnam has two places included in this list. The first is Hai Van Pass, a coastal road connecting the two cities of Hue and Da Nang. The interesting feature of this road is the twist of turns, rich vegetation along the road, wonderful scenery overlooking the ocean and many destinations along this pass. Hai Van is considered one of the leading coastal roads in Vietnam. Hai Van Pass has appeared in a number of films, and was even included in the popular BBC car show Top Gear in 2008.

Hai Van Pass. Photo: Vntrip.

The second place in Vietnam on this list is Ha Giang Loop (roughly translated: A round of Ha Giang). This is a unique loop road in Ha Giang about 350 km long from the city center to Quan Ba, through Dong Van then to Meo Vac and finally back to the city. This route is on the list of interesting destinations for many tourists because it passes through many diverse and unique natural scenes such as walking along the mountains, seeing the scenery above and covering the whole valley. valley below. Moving here requires caution due to the overlapping mountain terrain and many sharp and unexpected turns.

Ha Giang Loop. Photo: Getty Images.

The remaining eight roads on this list are the Karakoram Expressway, Pakistan; Leh-Manali Expressway, India; Hualien, Taroko Gorge Nature Park, Taiwan; West Coast Road, Phuket, Thailand; Ilju Road, Korea; Patapat Viaduct Road, Philippines; Rueinag Road, Taiwan; Hokkaido coastal road, Japan.