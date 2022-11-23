Revealing the industry with the highest income in Vietnam

According to the Vietnam Business White Paper 2022, the service sector has the highest average monthly income in 2020 with 10.6 million VND, down 1.4% compared to 2019.

In which, the financial, banking and insurance sectors have the highest average income of all economic sectors with 25 million dong. This industry has for many years ranked first in terms of per capita income.

The financial, banking and insurance sectors are the second highest growth sectors in 2020, with an increase of 9.5%, contributing 0.52 percentage points (only after the health sector and supporting activities)

In 2021, there are 6,497 enterprises operating in this industry, an increase of 8.9% compared to 2020. These enterprises employ more than 400,000 employees, each with an average income of 25 million VND.

The proportion of female employees in enterprises in this industry is over 56%, the third highest after the health and education groups.

The capital source of active enterprises with production and business results in this field is more than 15.26 million billion VND. The average capital equipment per employee is more than 36 million VND, the highest in the country. Equipping fixed assets on average per employee is 275 million VND.

Profit before tax of enterprises in this industry is more than 181 trillion dong, 34.3% of enterprises are profitable.

Source: CafeF