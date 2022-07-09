Revealing localities collect the most money from tourism in the first 6 months of 2022

There are two localities earning billions of USD from tourism in the first 6 months of the year.

Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism said that in the first 6 months of 2022, Ho Chi Minh City welcomed 11 million domestic visitors, up 43.1% over the same period last year, reaching 61.6% of the 2022 plan, along with 478,000 international visitors, up 100% over the same period, reaching 13.7 % compared to the plan in 2022.

Total tourism revenue from the beginning of the year to date is estimated at 49,681 billion VND (about 2.15 billion USD), up 30% over the same period and reaching 73.5% compared to the plan in 2022.

Hanoi

According to the Hanoi Department of Tourism, in the first six months of 2022, the total number of tourists to Hanoi was estimated at 8.61 million, an increase of nearly three times over the same period last year. In which, international tourists are estimated at 211,000 arrivals, domestic tourists are estimated at 8.4 million visitors. Total revenue from tourists is estimated at VND 25,200 billion, up more than 3 times compared to the same period in 2021.

Thanh Hoa

According to the report of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Thanh Hoa province, thanks to the effective application of measures to prevent epidemics and stimulate tourism, in the first 6 months of 2022, the province received 6.8 million visitors, reaching 68.2% of the year plan and increasing 131.6% over the same period in 2021.

Total revenue from tourism is estimated at 11,555 billion VND, an increase of 2.61 times compared to the first 6 months of 2021, reaching 64.5% of the whole year plan. In which, Sam Son alone received over 4.1 million visitors, the revenue of about 3,450 billion, exceeding 9% of the plan in 2022.

Quang Ninh

Quang Ninh tourism industry is also recovering strongly. In the first 6 months of the year, Quang Ninh is estimated to receive 5.5 million visitors, 2.2 times higher than the same period last year, up 19.57% compared to the scenario. In particular, the province has carefully and successfully hosted 7 SEA Games 31 competitions, spreading the image of a safe, increasingly rich, beautiful, civilized-modern Quang Ninh to international friends. Tourism revenue is estimated at 12,129 billion VND, up 131% over the same period.

An Giang

It is estimated that in the first 6 months of 2022, the whole province will receive a total of 5.2 million visitors, up 60% over the same period and reached 113% compared to the 2022 plan. In which, 700 international visitors, a decrease 36% over the same period and 47% of the whole year plan. Total revenue from tourism activities is estimated at 2,900 billion VND, up 37% over the same period and reaching 97% compared to the whole year plan.

Nghe An

According to data reported by Nghe An Department of Tourism, in total in the first 6 months of the year, the province has welcomed and served more than 4 million tourists, of which about 2.53 million stay guests, international visitors about 9,300 turns, total revenue from tourists is about 6,700 billion VND.

Lam Dong

Information from the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Lam Dong province, in the first 6 months of 2022, the province welcomed more than 3.7 million visitors to visit and relax, an increase of 86.5% over the same period in 2021.

In which, international visitors were estimated at 26,000 arrivals, up 76.4% over the same period in 2021; domestic tourists were estimated at 3,694,000 arrivals, up 86.5% over the same period in 2021; Over-stay guests were estimated at 500,000 arrivals, an increase of 24 times over the same period in 2021.

Kien Giang

Kien Giang in the first and second quarters welcomed about 3.5 million visitors, an increase of over 51% over the same period in 2021, the total revenue reached nearly 4,000 billion VND, an increase of 65.7% over the same period in 2021. In which, Phu Quoc city alone welcomed nearly 2.4 million visitors in the first 6 months of the year.

Hai Phong

In the first 6 months of 2022, Hai Phong tourism is estimated to welcome and serve over 3 million visitors, up 27.37% over the same period in 2021, of which international visitors are 117,185 turns, up 227.08% over the same period last year. Revenue is estimated at VND 2,712.5 billion, up 25.3% over the same period in 2021.

Can Tho

According to the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Can Tho City, the total number of visitors and tourists in the first 6 months of 2022 in Can Tho city reached more than 3.1 million (up 55% over the same period). Accommodation establishments served more than 1.2 million visitors, up 50% over the same period in the first half of this year; Tourism revenue is very positive.

Binh Thuan

In the first 6 months of 2022, Binh Thuan tourism is estimated to welcome over 2.39 million visitors; in which, international visitors are estimated at 24.6 thousand turns, revenue from tourism activities is estimated at nearly 4,500 billion VND.

Dong Thap

After the Covid-19 pandemic, with many solutions to stimulate demand, in the first 6 months of the year, Dong Thap tourism has prospered again, attracting 2 million visitors, an increase of 78.57% over the same period in 2021. Tourism revenue reached more than 800 billion VND, up 124.72% over the same period in 2021.

Lao Cai

According to Mr. Ha Van Thang, Director of Lao Cai Department of Tourism, in the first 6 months of 2022, Lao Cai’s tourism activities recovered again, and many new events and tourism products were organized under new normal conditions. As a result, the total number of visitors to Lao Cai reached 1.653 million, an increase of 150% over the same period in 2021. Total tourism service revenue reached over VND 5,700 billion, an increase of 170% compared to the same period in 2021.

Hoa Binh

Total tourists to Hoa Binh province in the first 6 months of the year were estimated at 1.68 million arrivals, up 99.6% over the region in the previous year, equaling 65% of the year plan. In which, international visitors 60,000 turns; domestic tourists 1.62 million turns. Total revenue is estimated at 1,900 billion VND, equaling 79.1% of the year plan.

Danang

City Department of Tourism. Da Nang said that in the first 6 months of 2022, tourism indicators grew significantly with the number of visitors to accommodation establishments serving in the first 6 months of the year estimated at more than 1.32 million, an increase of 33.6% over the same period in 2021.

In which, domestic tourists were estimated at more than 1.27 million, up nearly 39.5% over the same period in 2021 (equal to 60% compared to the same period in 2019); International visitors are estimated at 57.8 thousand arrivals.

Revenue from accommodation and travel services is estimated at VND 3,185 trillion, pushing the 6-month revenue growth up to 54.3% (equal to 76% over the same period in 2019).

Khanh Hoa

In the first 6 months of 2022, Khanh Hoa tourism industry welcomed 1,046 million visitors, up 128.6% over the same period in 2021. In which, international visitors reached 42,507 arrivals, up 122.5% over the same period. In particular, tourism revenue was estimated at 5,549.7 billion VND, up 209.44% over the same period.

@ Cafef