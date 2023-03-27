Resuming the Japan – Da Nang route

From Narita International Airport in Japan to Da Nang International Airport, Vietnam Airlines aircraft VN319 transported roughly 180 passengers. They are the first overseas passengers on a direct flight from Narita (Japan) to Da Nang City after a long interruption caused by the pandemic.

Japan has been designated as an important market for Da Nang tourism, with consistent development. The overall number of Japanese tourists to Da Nang in 2019 exceeded 183,000, representing a roughly 200% growth over 2015. Da Nang has had 27,000 Japanese visitors since Vietnam opened to foreign tourism. The Narita – Da Nang route will run four flights each week in the first phase, from now until the end of June.

To enhance tourist and economic exchange between Japan and Central Vietnam in the next period, Da Nang city will run 7 flights per week beginning July 1.

@vtv.vn