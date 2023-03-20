Home » Resuming direct flights between Hanoi and Beijing
On March 19, Vietnam Airlines resumed the first direct flight between Beijing (China) and Hanoi after a three-year break because of the COVID-19 virus.

by Linh Vu

More than 100 people were on board flight VN513, which left Beijing at 15:30 and arrived in Hanoi at 17:55 (local time).

Vietnam Airlines now runs three return flights each week between Hanoi and Beijing, with the frequency set to rise by the middle of this year. The airline also intends to add more services to Daxing Airport in Beijing.

Now, Vietnam Airlines has restarted the majority of services between Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Guangzhou, and Shanghai, as well as Hanoi and Beijing.

In the next months, Vietnam Airlines will reopen four routes between Da Nang and Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Chengdu, and Hanoi and Chengdu. The airline will enhance its usage of wide-body Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 aircraft on China routes.

The reopening of air routes would considerably contribute to the recovery of tourism, trade, and investment between Vietnam and China during the pandemic, as well as help the effective execution of the aims of welcoming tourists to Vietnam in 2023.

