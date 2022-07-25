Restoring international flights to Da Lat after 2 years of suspension

On the night of July 23, an international flight from Incheon (South Korea) landed safely at Lien Khuong international airport, Lam Dong province. This is the first international flight carrying tourists to Da Lat, Lam Dong after more than two years of suspension due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

Regarding the aviation market in general, currently international and Vietnamese airlines are continuing to increase frequency, connect routes and open new routes to and from Vietnam.

Representatives of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Lam Dong province give gifts and flowers to all passengers and crew on the flight – Photo: thanhnien.vn

Korean Air charter flight number KE9475 carried 141 passengers. After landing, visitors come to Da Lat city and stay for 5 days and 4 nights to go on a golf tour and visit tourist attractions in the area.

It is expected that, after the first international flight, from July to December 2022, there will be more charter flights to Da Lat and Lam Dong.

In particular, with India, Vietjet Air, Vietnam Airlines and IndiGo, India’s Spice Jet have resumed flights between Vietnam and India.

In particular, Vietjet Air is granted the right to air transport to exploit more than 20 new routes from points in Vietnam such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Phu Quoc to new destinations in India such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad , Chennai, Kolkata, Gaya and also increase the frequency of operations to Delhi and Mumbai from this July.

With Korea, in addition to the increasing frequency on routes between Seoul and Hanoi/HCMC, Korean airlines such as Air Seoul, Air Busan, Korean Air and Vietnam, Vietjet Air, have gradually re-operated flights between Vietnam and Busan as well as between Korea and Da Nang and Nha Trang since June.

The Malaysian market also has 3 new routes from Hanoi, Da Nang and Nha Trang to Kuala Lumpur from July of Vietjet Air.

With China, authorities are gradually opening the door for passenger flights into China. Initially, Vietnam Airlines had 2 flights/week to carry passengers between the two countries.

Up to now, the international market is gradually recovering. However, the recovery rate is still low because many countries and regions, especially Northeast Asian countries, are still applying travel restriction policies to prevent the Covid-19 epidemic.

@ Saigon Times