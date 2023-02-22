Restore entry and exit at Mong Cai International Border Gate after 3 years of suspension

On February 21, Mong Cai (Vietnam) and Dong Hung (China) border gates officially restored entry and exit activities after a long pause.

Entry and exit activities at Mong Cai international border gates (Vietnam) and Dong Hung (China) will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Vietnam time) daily.

Persons entering and exiting through Mong Cai international border gate must have valid entry and exit documents (passports, passports) that are still valid, and fill in accurate information on exit and entry health confirmation cards.

People entering China must have a negative certificate for SARS-CoV-2 virus by RT-PCR test method within 48 hours.

The first people to exit through Mong Cai International Border Gate, enter China with passports after 3 years of suspension (Photo: Huu Viet).

For Chinese tourists traveling in groups, they must follow the announcement from the Office of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China on the pilot resumption of travel agencies being allowed to organize Chinese citizens to travel in groups to some countries (currently not implemented).

As such, this morning, more than 20 Vietnamese citizens completed the departure procedures to China, and more than 30 Chinese citizens entered Vietnam through the Mong Cai international border gate in Quang Ninh province with their passports and travel documents.

This morning, 30 people entered Vietnam from China (Photo: Huu Viet)

The leader of Mong Cai City has arrived at the border gate to present flowers and congratulate the first individuals to enter and exit through this border gate after a 3-year hiatus due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the same time, the leader of Mong Cai City inspected the full arrangement of personnel, vehicles, equipment, and ensured security and order to create the most favorable conditions for citizens of both countries when conducting entry and exit procedures.

Previously, on February 20, after receiving an exchange letter from the government of Dong Hung City (China) regarding the resumption of entry and exit activities, the People’s Committee of Mong Cai City issued a notice on the resumption of these activities via the Mong Cai and Dong Hung International Border Gate.

Thus, after nearly 3 years of suspended activities due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Mong Cai (Vietnam) – Dong Hung (China) border gate has officially resumed entry and exit activities for citizens of the two countries to visit, trade and conduct business.

Earlier, at 8 am on January 8, this border gate was officially reopened, but only for Vietnamese and Chinese citizens returning home after being stranded due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

@Vietnamnet