Request airlines to report Tet flight plans and ticket prices

Additionally, these entities are required to report plans for capacity increases on specific flight routes during the Lunar New Year peak period, comparing and evaluating with the previous year’s Lunar New Year period, and making recommendations (if any) related to capacity increases on these routes during this period.

In reality, even though Tet (Lunar New Year) in 2024 is nearly four months away, flight ticket prices are already scarce and soaring, especially on some crowded routes such as Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi, Thanh Hoa, Vinh (Nghe An), Quang Binh, or from Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City to tourist destinations like Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, Da Nang, Da Lat.

Specifically, the peak of ticket price tension falls between February 4th and February 8th, 2024, which is from the 25th to the 29th of the Lunar New Year, when flying from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi and from February 13th to February 22nd, 2024, which is from the 4th of the Lunar New Year to near the Full Moon of the first lunar month when flying from Hanoi. Flight ticket prices during this period range from 4.8 to 5.8 million VND round trip (including taxes and fees) with Vietjet Air, while other airlines, including Vietnam Airlines, Bamboo Airways, and Vietravel Airlines, have ticket prices reaching up to 7 million VND.

On some routes from Ho Chi Minh City to bring laborers and workers back to Thanh Hoa, Vinh (Nghe An) for Tet, ticket prices have risen to 6.7-7 million VND round trip.

Meanwhile, the demand and ticket prices for flights from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to tourist destinations during Tet have also increased significantly.

Flight ticket prices for flights on February 11, 2024 (the 2nd day of Tet) and return flights on February 14, 2024 (the 5th day of Tet) from Hanoi to Phu Quoc are at their highest, ranging from 6.8 to over 8.3 million VND round trip (including taxes and fees). Ticket prices on other routes are also high, such as Hanoi to Nha Trang/Da Lat from 5-7 million VND, and to Da Nang from 3.3-5 million VND.

From Ho Chi Minh City, Tet flight ticket prices are slightly lower, with Phu Quoc routes ranging from 3.7-3.9 million VND round trip, Nha Trang from only 2.8 million VND, but flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Da Nang are as high as 4.9 million VND.

