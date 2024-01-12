Request ACV not to increase fees for night flights during Tet

The anticipated demand for night operations during the 2024 Lunar New Year is expected to exceed 1,800 flights.

Night flights are estimated to account for about 8% of the total number of domestic flights during the upcoming Lunar New Year. Illustration photo: Uavcoach.

This year, domestic airlines have registered a significant number of overnight flights to accommodate people traveling to their hometowns for the Tet celebration.

According to data from the Civil Aviation Authority, the demand for night operations during the 2024 Lunar New Year is projected to be over 1,800 flights, accounting for approximately 8% of the total domestic flights operated across the network.

Based on the scheduled night flights by airlines, the Civil Aviation Authority has instructed the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), the entity managing 22 airports, to guide local airports in Dong Hoi, Phu Cat, Chu Lai, Tuy Hoa, Tho Xuan, Vinh, Pleiku to develop plans for night flights.

In this regard, airports are required to allocate manpower, including backup personnel, to ensure infrastructure, equipment, vehicles, and readiness for services during overnight flights.

Especially, the Civil Aviation Authority demands that ACV does not increase ground service fees for local airports when serving overnight flights.

Additionally, ACV needs to closely coordinate with airlines and ground service units to ensure security, safety, and service quality for overnight flights.

On the part of the airlines, the Authority requires them to proactively provide timely and accurate information about night operation demands to airports for coordinated confirmation of service capabilities to ensure quality during the implementation of overnight flights.

@Znews