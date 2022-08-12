Home » Reopening night bus route at Tan Son Nhat airport
by Thi Nguyen

Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport intends to reopen bus route 109 with a route from the city center to Tan Son Nhat airport with a frequency of 110 trips/day and operates until 23:00. This is a bus route that has operated at the airport and was temporarily suspended due to the impact of Covid-19.

The Ho Chi Minh City Public Transport Management Center (under the Department of Transport) has just issued an invitation to bid for bus route 109 (Saigon bus station – Tan Son Nhat airport).

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Public Transport Management Center, this is a non-subsidized bus route. It is expected that the bus route from Saigon bus station to Tan Son Nhat airport has a distance of more than 9 km, the journey time is 45 minutes, the total number of trips in the day is 110 trips, the first trip departs at 5:45, last trip at 23:40.

This unit believes that, after a period of shutdown due to the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic, until now, the number of passengers has gradually recovered, so it is necessary to re-operate bus route 109.

Last April, Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport arranged two bus routes 152 with subsidies (route for Trung Son residential area – Ben Thanh – Tan Son Nhat airport) and 72-1 without subsidies (route for Tan Son Nhat airport – Vung Tau bus station) is allowed to enter the domestic station in lane B (cells B18, B19, B20) to pick up and drop off passengers instead of just doing it at the international terminal as before.

Specifically, bus route 152 operates with a frequency of 76 trips/day with ticket prices of 5,000 VND/passenger/time and 3,000 VND/student/time; Bus route 72-1 operates with a frequency of 12 trips/day, the ticket price is from 180,000-200,000 VND/time.

According to the HCMC Department of Transport, Ho Chi Minh City currently has 2,109 buses with 128 operating bus routes, including 91 subsidized bus routes and 37 non-subsidized bus routes.

In the first 6 months of the year, the number of passengers traveling by subsidized bus is estimated at 30.8 million passengers, down 20.5% compared to the same period in 2021 and reaching 27.4% compared to the plan.

