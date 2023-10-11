Reopen tourism by self-driving car from Quang Ninh – China

The self-driving car tourism service between Mong Cai City (Quang Ninh) and Dong Hung City (Choang Autonomous Region, Guangxi, China) is expected to reopen at the end of October.

Cars with license plates from Quang Ninh province drove themselves into Guilin City (China) in 2018.

According to Mong Cai City, in April of the past year, the Bureau of Commerce and Border Management of Dong Hung City (Choang Autonomous Region, Guangxi) sent a letter of exchange indicating their agreement to open the customs entry and exit route at the Bac Luan 2 border gate to alleviate congestion at the Bac Luan 1 border gate (Mong Cai City).

In addition, Dong Hung City (China) also proposed that Mong Cai City (Quang Ninh) provide information on how preparations are being made for the opening of the Bac Luan 2 border gate. Based on this, Mong Cai City requested the Quang Ninh Provincial People’s Committee to coordinate with relevant departments and agencies for discussions with the Chinese side.

“At present, we are still waiting for the official document from the Government Office regarding the approval for the Quang Ninh Provincial People’s Committee to implement the self-driving tourism car service between Mong Cai City and Dong Hung City. After that, the Quang Ninh Provincial People’s Committee will send a document to Mong Cai City regarding the approval for implementation with the participation of various inter-agency forces. We have been informed that this service is expected to start operating at the end of October,” a leader of Mong Cai City stated.

Vietnamese tourists drove to Guilin City, China in 2018

Previously, in August 2019, the Government Office approved Quang Ninh’s proposal to extend the trial period for self-driving Chinese tourist cars through the Mong Cai International Border Gate to Ha Long City until the end of June 2020. Self-driving car tours for Chinese tourists in Quang Ninh have been available since 2016. Vietnamese 5 to 7-seater cars can enter Quang Lam City (Choang Autonomous Region, Guangxi) with a 600 km route. Similarly, Chinese cars can enter Ha Long City, Quang Ninh Province, with a 180 km route. Chinese tourists traveling by self-driving cars to Quang Ninh must have visas. From there, tourists can leave their cars in Ha Long City and continue to other places such as Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City. @Thanhnien.vn