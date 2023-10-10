Home » Reopen self-drive tours between Quang Ninh and China
Reopen self-drive tours between Quang Ninh and China

At the end of October, the self-drive tour service between Mong Cai City (Quang Ninh) and Dōngxìng City (Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China) is expected to resume.

by Linh Vu
Self-drive cars with license plates from Quang Ninh province went into Guilin City (China) in 2018

According to Mr. Hoang Ba Nam, Secretary of the Mong Cai City Party Committee, the self-drive travel service between Mong Cai City in Quang Ninh and Dōngxìng City in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, will reopen.

In April, the Department of Trade and Border Gate Management of Dōngxìng sent a letter agreeing to open the immigration channel at Bac Luan 2 border gate to reduce the load on Bac Luan 1 border gate in Mong Cai City. Dōngxìng City also requested that Mong Cai City update them on preparations for opening the channel at Bac Luan 2 border gate. In response, Mong Cai City has coordinated with relevant departments and branches of the People’s Committee of Quang Ninh Province to hold talks with the other side.

In August 2019, the Government Office agreed to extend the pilot operation period for Chinese self-drive tours until the end of June 2020.

Since 2016, Chinese self-drive tours have been available to enter Quang Ninh province. Vietnamese cars can enter Guilin City and Chinese cars can enter Ha Long City. Chinese tourists must have a visa but can leave their cars in Ha Long City and continue to other locations such as Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City.

