Removing barriers for Metro Line 1 in Ho Chi Minh City

Ben Thanh Station is the main underground station of Ho Chi Minh City’s Metro Line 1, Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien. After 7 years of construction, the investor is presently demolishing a portion of the barriers in the “September 23” Park’s landscape and the skylight area in preparation for the ground’s return tomorrow (April 25).

A lotus-shaped skylight has been uncovered above Ben Thanh underground station, as has a green atmosphere. There is only a little part of the barrier on Tran Hung Dao Street that is being quickly demolished in preparation for the ground to be returned.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board, the Metro Line 1 construction progress has reached more than 95%. This year, the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board will collaborate with Japanese contractors to accelerate construction and complete the architecture of stations and pedestrian bridges throughout the whole route.

@vtv.vn