Removal of toll booth on National Highway 20

On September 15th, the Road Management Zone IV (Ministry of Transport) announced that they are in the process of preparing for the dismantling of the Tan Phu toll booth on National Highway 20 (located in Tan Phu District, Dong Nai Province).

Preparing to dismantle Tan Phu toll station. Photo: Tan Phu District People’s Committee.

According to the plan, the dismantling and road repairs are expected to last for 2 months. After the dismantling, the construction unit will repair the road section passing through the toll booth to ensure safety and increase the road’s operational capacity.

The Tan Phu toll booth is located at Km 74+760 as part of the project to repair, upgrade, and expand certain sections through the town on National Highway 20, which was invested in through a BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) contract. Toll collection at the booth ceased on October 20, 2020.

Previously, the voters in Dong Nai Province had stated that the Tan Phu toll booth had suspended road toll collection for a long time but had not been dismantled to date. This has hindered the transportation of the local residents, resulting in several traffic accidents and fatalities. The voters urged the Ministry of Transport to promptly instruct the dismantling of this toll booth.

