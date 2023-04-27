Reducing the speed limit of Dau Giay – Phan Thiet expressway to 100 km/h

According to Mr. Nguyen Dinh Dung, Deputy Director of the Road Management Zone 4 (Vietnam Road Administration), due to the newly opened temporary road section, to ensure safety, the speed limit for the entire Dau Giay – Phan Thiet highway will be reduced from 120km/h to 100km/h.

The 99km Dau Giay – Phan Thiet highway connecting Dong Nai and Binh Thuan was put into operation on April 29th. According to the initial design, the highway has six lanes and allows a maximum speed of 120km/h.

Dau Giay – Phan Thiet Expressway slows down to 120km/h

However, two days before the opening, on the afternoon of April 27th, in an exchange with VietNamNet, Mr. Nguyen Dinh Dung, Deputy Director of the Road Management Zone 4, Vietnam Road Administration, said that due to the newly opened temporary road section, which is not yet official, to ensure safety, the Traffic Police Department (C08) had proposed reducing the speed limit to 100km/h.

This decision was made after the Road Management Zone 4 (Vietnam Road Administration) and relevant parties surveyed the entire highway in practice before putting it into operation.

The representative of Road Management Zone 4 added that the speed reduction is to ensure safety for vehicles, as there are still some unfinished items such as interchanges, access roads, and fences along the route.

In addition to reducing the speed limit for the entire route, the units also agreed to propose that vehicles only be allowed to run at a maximum speed of 80 km/h on sections that are not yet safe during the temporary operation period.

According to the design, the Dau Giay – Phan Thiet highway has many interchanges with national highways and provincial roads along the route. Currently, the highway has no rest stops and tolls yet. However, when the Dau Giay – Phan Thiet route is put into operation, it will shorten the travel time from Ho Chi Minh City to Phan Thiet to about 2 hours.

