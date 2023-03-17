Record high number of Vietnamese tourists visiting Japan

This is also the highest number of visitors ever recorded for a single month.

Cherry blossom season is the golden time of Japan tourism. Photo: Go Tokyo.

According to the statistics of the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), in February, the number of Vietnamese visitors to Japan reached 55,800 people. This is the second consecutive month that this figure has exceeded 50,000.

At the same time, this is also the highest result ever recorded for a single month, surpassing the previous record of 55,295 visitors in April 2019.

In the first two months of this year, the number of Vietnamese tourists to Japan has exceeded the pre-Covid-19 level. Specifically, in January and February, there were 107,300 visitors, up 43.5% compared to the same period in 2019 (74,752 visitors).

March and April are the time when Japan welcomes many international visitors to see cherry blossoms. This year’s cherry blossom season is even more special as it marks the return after 3 years of closure due to Covid-19.

Representatives of some travel agencies in Vietnam also reported a 50% increase in the number of bookings for tours to Japan to see cherry blossoms compared to the same period in 2019. The booking rate at some companies has reached 90%.

Based on these positive signals, JNTO aims to recover and attract a number of Vietnamese visitors to Japan this year to reach the level before the Covid-19 pandemic.

@Zing News