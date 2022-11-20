Recalling more than 1 ton of confectionery, snacks with fake labels

Ha Tinh police have discovered that a business warehouse self-packages 1.2 tons of confectionery and snacks, suspected of forging labels to smuggle into the market.

On November 18, the Environmental Police Department of Ha Tinh Public Security said that the unit had just coordinated with the Thach Ha District Police to discover a business warehouse that packed 1.2 tons of confectionery of unknown origin.

Accordingly, at 8:30 a.m on November 18, the inspection team at Mr. Nguyen Van Chinh’s confectionery business warehouse (SN 1984, resident of Tan Lam Huong commune, Thach Ha district) discovered that this business establishment imported all kinds of confectionery and then packed and stamped the expiry date.

The police force checked at Mr. Chinh’s business premises.

At the scene, there were 1,562 bags of packaged products of all kinds; 1 machine for stamping packaging and printing production and expiry dates; 1,023 labels of all kinds… total weight 1.2 tons.

All kinds of confectionery are packed into products such as snack, crackers, sunflower, mixed rice paper, pumpkin seeds, etc suspected of counterfeiting the labels of the above products.

The functional force made a record of the above-unsecured goods.

At the time of working, Mr. Nguyen Van Chinh could not present the documents and procedures related to the production and packaging of food goods.

Currently, the working group has made a record to handle the case in accordance with regulations.

