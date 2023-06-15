Reasons Why Vietnam Remains a Popular Retirement Destination

Vietnam’s allure as a retirement haven is undeniable, despite some readers expressing concerns about the absence of a retirement visa and the perceived inadequacies of its infrastructure and healthcare systems. Let’s explore the viewpoints shared by these readers and shed light on Vietnam’s appeal for retirees.

A Vietnam Insider’s reader pointed out the simplicity of retiring in Cambodia, where a minimum age requirement of 55, proof of a pension, and a passport from an approved country are the only prerequisites. They highlighted the cost-effective annual renewal process, priced at $285, which can be conveniently completed within Cambodia. This flexibility allows retirees to come and go as they please. Vietnam could consider adopting a similar approach to make retiring in the country more accessible.

Another reader mentioned their retirement visa in Thailand, which is valid for one year and can be renewed up to five times. They admitted that Vietnam would have been a viable option if the visa process had been less challenging. However, they have since settled in Thailand and appreciate the superior accommodations and vibrant bar scene available there.

While the affordability of living expenses in Vietnam received acknowledgment, another reader expressed doubts about the quality of healthcare services. They lamented the lack of viable options for retirees seeking long-term visas or residence permits, as many retirees simply wish to spend their remaining years in peace without the complexities of investing, starting a business, or marrying.

The allure of Vietnam as a beautiful retirement destination was echoed by another commenter. However, they emphasized the need for a practical and streamlined retirement visa application process, suggesting the introduction of a five-year visa to attract retirees.

A crucial aspect to consider for retirees is the availability of advanced and reliable medical services, as well as efficient transportation infrastructure. Unfortunately, Vietnam falls short in these areas, according to one commenter. They pointed out that these deficiencies may deter many older couples, who prefer an active lifestyle, from retiring in Vietnam.

Lastly, the issue of healthcare costs emerged as a concern. One reader mentioned that while living expenses may be relatively inexpensive in Vietnam, the absence of free healthcare like in the UK is a deterrent. As individuals age, the likelihood of requiring medical attention increases, and the expenses associated with healthcare can become burdensome.

In summary, Vietnam remains an attractive retirement destination despite its shortcomings. While improvements to the visa system, healthcare services, infrastructure, and transportation are warranted, the country’s inherent beauty and cost-effective living appeal to many. Addressing these concerns and enhancing the overall retirement experience could position Vietnam as an even more popular choice for retirees in the future.