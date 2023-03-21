Real estate M&A activity is expected to skyrocket.

According to a Savills Vietnam spokesperson, real estate M&A activity has begun and will be active from the second quarter of this year through 2024.

The reason for this is that businesses are in desperate need of capital, and debt maturity is rapidly approaching. Real estate in Vietnam is thought to have a lot of potential for attracting a lot of interest from both global and domestic institutional investors.

Particularly for international investors, the possibility to receive much foreign capital flows the desire to invest, with Japanese investors being a typical group searching for long-term investment.

@vtv.vn