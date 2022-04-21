Ready to Travel Again? Here are the on-trend places in Vietnam shaping the travel behavior this season you should know

Booking.com has revealed an increase in travel searches for the upcoming months

Leisure destinations like Da Nang, Da Lat and Vung Tau feature in the list of most popular domestic destinations for Vietnamese travelers traveling from April 15, 2022 to May 15, 2022

Japan, USA, France, Thailand and Singapore are some of the most sought-after international destinations for Vietnamese travelers from April 15, 2022 to May 15, 2022

Top nationalities visiting Vietnam from April 15, 2022 to May 15, 2022 include Singapore, USA, Australia, UK and Indonesia.

Hotels continue to remain the most popular accommodation type among Vietnamese travelers during the same time period, followed by resorts, apartments and homestays.

With Vietnam reopening its borders and returning to some levels of normalcy there is a renewed sense of travel optimism amongst the Vietnamese travelers who are ready to get back out there and explore the world once again.

To ride this current wave of excitement around travel, Booking.com delved into its existing data from April 15, 2022 to May 15, 2022 to discover the most popular domestic and international destinations among Vietnamese travelers, most popular accommodation types in Vietnam and top nationalities that are looking forward to visiting Vietnam once again.

Destinations and accommodations in focus for Vietnamese travelers

After the long stay at home period there is a pent up demand to travel again, with Vietnamese travelers looking forward to packing their bags and exploring all the incredible destinations Vietnam and the world has to offer.

Data from Booking.com shows that Vietnamese travelers are heading to beach destinations and hill stations to escape the scorching heat this summer. Da Nang tops the list of the most popular domestic destinations for Vietnamese travelers followed by Da Lat, Vung Tau, Ho Chi Minh City and Phu Quoc. Hotels continue to remain as the most popular accommodation type among Vietnamese travelers, followed by resorts, apartments and homestays.

Most popular domestic destinations for Vietnamese travelers traveling within Vietnam from April 15, 2022 to May 15, 2022* Da Nang 6. Hanoi Da Lat 7. Nha Trang Vung Tau 8. Hoi An Ho Chi Minh 9. Hue Phu Quoc 10. Quy Nhon

With more and more travel restrictions being lifted and the world slowly opening up again along with Vietnam resuming direct flights to several destinations, summer 2022 seems to mark the return of outbound travel for Vietnamese travelers. Japan, USA, France, Thailand and Singapore are some of the most popular destinations for Vietnamese travelers planning their upcoming international trip.

Most popular global destinations for Vietnamese travelers traveling internationally from April 15, 2022 to May 15, 2022* Japan 6. Cambodia USA 7. Australia France 8. Germany Thailand 9. UK Singapore 10.Taiwan

The return of international travelers to Vietnam

Furthermore, Vietnam reopening for international tourism after almost two years and the easing of entry procedures has resulted in global travelers visiting Vietnam once again. As per Booking.com data, top nationalities visiting Vietnam from April 15, 2022 to May 15, 2022 include Singapore, USA, Australia, UK and Indonesia.

Top international nationalities visiting Vietnam between April 15, 2022 to May 15, 2022* Singapore 6. France USA 7. Germany Australia 8. Japan UK 9. South Korea Indonesia 10. Thailand

With a mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world, Booking.com is sharing Getaway Deals for travelers to use when booking their next trip. Discounts start at a minimum 15% and are valid for stays from 4 April to 30 September 2022. In addition, Booking.com is bringing the great value of its Genius program to even more customers by giving all account holders access to the program’s Level 1 benefits, with no minimum number of previous bookings to qualify, including access to exclusive 10% discounts at hundreds of thousands of participating properties around the world. All travelers have to do is download the Booking.com app, log in and look for the Genius logo to identify associated benefits, discounts and perks.

For a deeper dive into Booking.com’s travel predictions for 2022, visit: https://www.booking.com/c/trends/travelpredictions2022.vi.html

