Ready to open the longest highway in the Southern area

The highway that connects Cam Lam and Dau Giay is the longest in the South. Currently, the construction units are accelerating the project’s completion, particularly by filling the volume in the items that are behind schedule owing to a scarcity of land to fill the roadbed.

The two sections of the North-South Expressway component project Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet and Phan Thiet – Dau Giay have been re-granted land for embankment after roughly 4 months. The most land is needed in the Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet section, which has 920,000 m3, or nearly 9% of the total needed for the project.

Until now, the road surface in the Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet project section is about 15 kilometers long, and the Phan Thiet – Dau Giay segment is about 14 kilometers long. Contractors have recruited all available labor and equipment to complete the main road surface by April 20. In addition, asphalt mixing units have been expanded to their full capacity. Numerous contractors have agreed to support each other with their construction. All have the same aim in mind: to open the entire route on April 30.

However, according to a Ministry of Transport spokesman, the construction volume of the two portions of the Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet and Phan Thiet – Dau Giay projects is still relatively large. Therefore, on April 30, it will focus on opening the main route, shutting junctions along the highway, and enforcing traffic safety standards. Additional objects, such as the route for local people, sewers, and separation barriers, will be built in the meanwhile. It is scheduled to be finished by June 30.

