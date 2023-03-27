Re-opening registration center in Dong Nai after 3 months of suspension

The 60-05D Mechanized Vehicle Registration Center in Dong Nai resumed operations on March 27 after nearly 3 months of suspension.

According to reports, this morning there were more than 50 vehicles queuing up for inspection, and the center maintained both inspection lines with 9 inspectors working.

60-05D motor vehicle registration center is back in operation. Photo: H.A

Previously, in January 2023, the Dong Nai Police urgently searched the registration center to investigate allegations of bribery. The 60-05D Mechanized Vehicle Registration Center (belonging to Cuong Thuan CTI Mechanized Registration Joint Stock Company) had committed violations during its operation.

The reopening of the center will help to alleviate difficulties, obstacles, and congestion in the registration process in recent times.

Currently, Dong Nai has 5 operating mechanized vehicle registration centers. Among them, the General Technical Department of the Ministry of Defense has just supported 4 military inspectors to participate in inspections at 2 Mechanized Vehicle Registration Centers, 60-02S (in Long Khanh City) and 60-03S (in Dinh Quan District).

