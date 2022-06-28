Ranking the quality of the world health system, where does Vietnam rank?

The healthcare index was analyzed and compared by CEOWORLD in 89 countries and territories with 4 component indexes related to the healthcare system: infrastructure, specialists, costs, and supply capacity. drug supply and readiness of authorities. The health care index is calculated on a 100-point scale.

The rankings also record indicators such as the environment, clean water, sanitation, the role of the government in sanctions or limiting dangerous risks to public health such as smoking or abuse of sugar.

According to the latest statistics of CEOWORLD, Korea ranked first in the world in terms of health system quality with 78.72 points. In second and third place are Taiwan (China) and Denmark, respectively.

The top 10 countries and territories with the best quality of healthcare systems include Austria (71.32 points), Japan (70.73 points), Australia (67.99 points), France (65.38 points). ), Spain (64.66 points), Belgium (64.43 points), United Kingdom (61.73 points).

Vietnam’s healthcare index ranks 66/89 on CEOWORLD’s ranking of countries and territories with the best healthcare system quality in the world . This ranking has not changed compared to 2020.

In the evaluation criteria, Vietnam’s infrastructure index reached 45.46 points. The index of experts and doctors reached 12.81 points. Indexes of drug supply capacity and readiness of authorities reached 43.32 and 60.14 points, respectively.

As for cost, Vietnam is considered to have a relatively low cost of health care with 40.81 points. With this score, Vietnam is one of the cheapest places for healthcare.

Source: CEOWORLD

For the ASEAN region, CEOWORLD only assesses 6 countries in the ASEAN-6 region. Accordingly, Thailand is the country with the highest ranking of health system quality with 59.52 points and is also the only country in the top 15 places with the best health system quality in the world.

The country with the second best health system in the region is Singapore with 48.54 points. Vietnam ranks 6th in terms of health system in the region.

The world rankings of Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia for health system quality are 24, 34, 38 and 52, respectively.

Source: CafeF