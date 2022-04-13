Rain appeared on a large area of ​​Ho Chi Minh City on the afternoon of April 13, Thu Duc was heavily flooded

Around 16:30, heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms appeared on a large scale in Ho Chi Minh City such as Thu Duc City, Go Vap District, Phu Nhuan, Binh Thanh, Tan Binh, Districts 1 and 3.

During the rain, lightning and wind caused people to limit their movement on the road.

After only about 30 minutes, heavy rain flooded many roads.

In particular, the heaviest flood was in Thao Dien area (old district 2), where it was known as the richest residential area in the city. HCM. Roads such as Quoc Huong, Nguyen Van Huong… are flooded with water and some places are half a meter deep, affecting traffic.

After the rain, but the road is still flooded, dirty and stinky water makes people shudder to “turn the water” to go home.

Heavy rain made many roads flooded on the afternoon of April 13

The rich area of ​​Thao Dien (Thu Duc City) was flooded even though the rain had stopped

Cars moving on Quoc Huong Street create water waves that continuously push water into houses by the roadside

People have to bend their legs to move through the nearly half meter flooded road

Flooding caused the daily life and business of people on both sides of the road to be turned upside down

The road is flooded, the water is black and stinks, making people shiver