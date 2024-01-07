Railways add more train tickets for Tet holiday

Specifically, additional train SE32 will run from TP. HCM to Hanoi on January 24 and 25 (corresponding to the 14th and 15th days of the lunar month); train SE11 will operate from Hanoi to TP. HCM on January 26 and 27 (corresponding to the 16th and 17th days of the lunar month); train SE25 from Quang Ngai and train SE29 from Quy Nhon will return to TP. HCM on February 20 and 21 (corresponding to the 11th and 12th days of the lunar month).

After more than 2 months of ticket sales, the total number of tickets sold has exceeded 152,000. Tickets are still available for all routes, including before Tet (from February 1, 2024, and earlier) and on February 8 and 9, 2024 (corresponding to the 22nd day of the lunar month and earlier, and the 29th and 30th days of the lunar month), except for the dates from February 2 to February 7, 2024 (corresponding to the 23rd to 28th days of the lunar month) where there are limited tickets.

Post-Tet tickets, from February 15 to February 17 (corresponding to the 6th to the 8th days of the first lunar month), have limited availability, while other days have more tickets for all destinations.

The Railway sector is implementing several preferential policies to support train passengers, such as discounts for social policy beneficiaries, trade union members, passengers with customer cards, a 3% discount for trains departing from Saigon on February 8, 2024 (the 29th day of the lunar month) and traveling over 1,000 km, a 5% discount on return tickets for passengers purchasing round-trip tickets, and especially students who will receive a discount ranging from 10% to 20% depending on the travel date.

To ensure passengers’ rights when buying train tickets, the Railway sector advises customers not to purchase tickets through intermediary entities, “scalpers,” or the black market, impersonating railway staff. Instead, tickets should be purchased through reputable channels to avoid the risk of buying fake tickets, incorrect information, tickets with altered prices, or invalid travel dates.

Tickets will be available for purchase through all Railway sector ticket-selling channels, including the website: www.dsvn.vn; www.vetau.com.vn; financial applications like Viettel Money, mobile app for train ticket sales, or through contact at stations, ticket-selling points, and authorized agents of the Vietnam Railway, as well as through ticket hotlines.

The Railway sector will conduct checks on boarding cards and passengers’ identification documents at the station entrance and train car doors. Passengers with personal information matching the information on the boarding card will be allowed to enter the station and board the train.

@Cafef