Railway industry’s revenue exceeds 4,000 billion VND

According to the report from Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) during the conference to deploy the tasks for the last six months of 2023, the consolidated output of the entire corporation reached approximately 4,055 billion dong, an increase of over 13% compared to the same period in 2022. The total revenue of the entire corporation reached approximately 3,732 billion dong, an increase of over 17%.

Specifically, for the parent company, the revenue from sales and service provision, excluding revenue from public service contracts, is expected to reach over 1,126 billion, a 5% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

In the transportation sector, the total revenue of the two joint stock transport companies, in which the corporation holds controlling stakes, namely Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company and Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company, is expected to reach over 2,519 billion dong, an increase of over 18% compared to the same period. Among them, the direct revenue from transportation activities is over 1,953 billion dong, a 25% increase compared to the same period.

While passenger transportation showed strong growth with revenue exceeding 1,246 billion dong, an increase of over 83% compared to 2022, freight transportation experienced a significant decline with revenue of only 824 billion dong, approximately 80% of the same period.

In the management and maintenance of railway infrastructure, the achieved output amounted to over 1,765 billion dong, a 12% increase compared to the same period, and the revenue reached over 1,436 billion dong, a 21% increase compared to the same period.

According to Vietnam Railways Corporation, these results were achieved because the railway sector implemented various measures to promote transportation.

Regarding passenger transportation, the number of train sets and routes was adjusted, and there was an emphasis on operating passenger trains on short routes with high demand for tourism, such as Hanoi to Thanh Hoa, Vinh, Dong Hoi, Hue, Da Nang, and vice versa; and Saigon to Nha Trang, Phan Thiet, Da Nang, and vice versa.

In addition, VNR implemented flexible pricing policies, adjusting prices based on the number of passengers traveling in groups, routes, and transportation periods, which attracted tourists.

For freight transportation, VNR increased the operation of freight trains, especially dedicated trains, actively exploited international intermodal cargo flows after the Kep Station was allowed to operate as an international intermodal terminal, and started transporting seasonal agricultural products for export, such as lychees, in containers.

Freight rates were also adjusted flexibly based on the type of goods, distance, time, type of freight cars, and type of trains. However, the output and revenue did not meet expectations due to the overall market demand decline.

Mr. Dang Sy Manh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vietnam Railways Corporation, stated that completing the tasks for the last six months of the year posed many difficulties and challenges. The construction of renovation and upgrading projects for the North-South railway affected the train punctuality rate, while the rainy season occurred predominantly in the last six months of the year, significantly impacting train operation and transportation.

