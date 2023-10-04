Railway industry to sell collective tickets for Lunar New Year from October 15

According to the Vietnam News Agency (TTXVN), the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) will start selling group tickets for the 2024 Lunar New Year from October 15th to October 22nd. Priority for group train ticket sales will be given to units within the armed forces, universities, colleges, industrial zones, export processing zones, social organizations, and entities within the railway sector.

Regarding the number of tickets that can be registered for group purchase, customers can register for both the outbound and return trips, with a minimum of 5 tickets per trip. The railway sector advises that those wishing to register for group tickets should bring an introduction letter, a list of ticket purchases, and summary sheets for outbound and return trips when they come to the stations to register.

Currently, the North-South railway line is operated with four pairs of Thong Nhat trains: SE1/SE2, SE3/SE4, SE5/SE6, SE7/SE8; one pair of Saigon – Nha Trang trains SNT1/SNT2, one pair of Saigon – Da Nang trains SE21/SE22, and one pair of Saigon – Phan Thiet trains SPT1/SPT2.

@SGtiepthi