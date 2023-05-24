Railway industry adds extra trains for summer, offers up to 30% off fares

Regarding the Saigon – Nha Trang route, starting from May 31, the SNT4 train will depart from Saigon at 22:05 and arrive in Nha Trang at 6:30. The train operates on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays every week. As for the SNT5 train, it departs from Nha Trang at 12:30 and arrives in Saigon at 22:00 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The train service will commence on June 1.

For the Saigon – Quy Nhon route, starting from May 31, the SE30 train will depart from Saigon at 18:05 and arrive in Quy Nhon at 8:10. The train operates on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays every week. In the opposite direction, the SE29 train departs from Quy Nhon at 14:20 and arrives in Saigon at 6:00. The train runs on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays every week, starting from June 1.

Regarding the Saigon – Hanoi route, starting from June 8, the SET12 train departs from Saigon at 13:00 and arrives in Hanoi at 3:10. For the return trip from Hanoi to Saigon, the train departs at 13:20 and arrives in Saigon at 3:30.

According to the news, Saigon Railway Corporation will offer various ticket discount programs to customers. When purchasing tickets more than 10 days in advance, customers can enjoy a 10-30% discount. For group tickets of 11 or more passengers, the ticket prices will be reduced by 3-11%. Additionally, round-trip tickets will receive a 5% discount on the return ticket price.

The company will continue to apply ticket discounts for socially disadvantaged groups, students, trade union members, registered travel agencies participating in the tourism stimulus program in 2023, and more.

@Thesaigontimes