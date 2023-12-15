Railway increases Northern train services for the 2024 New Year holiday

The Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company (Vietnam Railways Corporation) is increasing the number of train services on all routes during the 2024 Gregorian New Year holiday, in addition to the regular train pairs between Hanoi – Saigon, Hanoi – Vinh, Hanoi – Lao Cai, and Hanoi – Hai Phong.

Specifically, on the Hanoi – Vinh route, in addition to the daily NA1/NA2 train pair, there will be additional trains departing from Hanoi to Vinh: On December 29, the NA3 train will depart at 22:15, arriving at 6:00; the NA7 train will depart at 22:40, arriving at 6:40. On December 29, 30, 31, 2023, and January 1, 2024, the SE35 train will depart at 13:40, arriving at 20:25.

Railways will increase dozens of trains in the North for New Year 2024.

For trains from Vinh to Hanoi, additional services include: On December 29, 30, 31, 2023, and January 1, 2024, the SE36 train will depart at 13:00, arriving at 19:47. On January 1, 2024, the NA4 train will depart at 20:45, arriving at 4:20; the NA12 train will depart at 13:35, arriving at 20:45.

On the Hanoi – Thanh Hoa route, an additional TH1 train will depart from Hanoi on December 30, 2023, at 7:10, arriving at Thanh Hoa at 11:05. In the opposite direction, on January 1, 2024, the TH2 train will depart at 13:15, arriving at 17:30.

For the Hanoi – Hai Phong route, in addition to the regular daily train services, on December 30, 2023, two additional train services will depart from Hanoi: The LP9 train will depart at 7:15, arriving at 10:07; the HP3 train will depart at 10:00, arriving at 12:45. On January 1, 2024, the LP10 train will depart at 16:00, arriving at 19:03; the HP4 train will depart at 14:35, arriving at 17:15.

On the Hanoi – Lao Cai route, in addition to the regular SP3/SP4 train pair, additional trains include: The SP1 train from Hanoi to Lao Cai on December 28, 29, 30, 2023, will depart at 21:35, arriving at 5:15. The SP4 train from Lao Cai to Hanoi on December 31, 2023, and January 1, 2024, will depart at 20:55, arriving at 4:35.

During this period, the railway will continue to apply discounted fares for various groups, including war heroes, the elderly, veterans, severely disabled individuals, children, students, and trade union members.

@Cafef