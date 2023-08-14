Quang Tri to auction over 200 land lots, starting at 156 million VND per lot

The auctioned land lots range in size from 168 to 560 square meters. The starting price ranges from 177 million to over 3.4 billion Vietnamese dong per lot. Participants in the auction must place a deposit of 20% of the total land plot value.

The price announcement event is scheduled to start at 7:30 AM on August 20th at the Vinh Linh district People’s Committee Hall.

In Hai Lang district, on the morning of August 31st, the Joint Auction Company Bao Minh will organize an auction for the rights to use 7 land lots, which are assets of the Project Management Board for Land Fund and Industrial Cluster Development in Hai Lang district.

Among the 7 auctioned lots in Hai Hung commune, there are 2 lots in Phu Tan hamlet, Lam Thuy village, and 5 lots in the Veng area, Kinh Duy hamlet.

The auctioned land lots range in size from 196 to 280 square meters. The starting price ranges from over 156 million to 420 million Vietnamese dong per lot.

The auction will be held at the Hai Hung commune Cultural Center in Hai Lang district.

In Gio Linh district, on September 9th, the Joint Auction Company Nam Phuong will also organize an auction for 73 land lots, which are assets of the Project Management Board for Land Fund and Industrial Cluster Development in Gio Linh district.

Specifically, 49 auctioned land lots are part of the Gio Son commune residential development project, and 24 lots are part of the Gio Hoa commune residential development project.

The auctioned land lots range in size from 216 to 419 square meters. The starting price ranges from 295 million to nearly 1.4 billion Vietnamese dong.

The price announcement event will take place at the Gio Linh district People’s Committee Hall.

All the auctions for the 204 land lots will be conducted through an indirect voting method and a bidding process.

