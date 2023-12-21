Quang Ninh welcomes 15 million visitors in 2023, marking significant revenue growth

Quang Ninh province is expected to welcome more than 15 million tourists in 2023, surpassing pre-Covid-19 levels. The total tourism revenue is projected to reach 33.48 trillion VND, marking a 48% increase compared to the same period in 2022, and a 3% increase over the planned target.

On December 21, information from the Quang Ninh Provincial People’s Committee revealed that in 2023, the region aims to receive over 15 million tourists, a 33.6% increase from 2022 and a 3% rise over the target, including an estimated 2 million international visitors.

There are more tourists coming to Quang Ninh than before the Covid-19 pandemic, but fewer come to Ha Long Bay

Prior to this, statistical data until November indicated that Quang Ninh province had already hosted approximately 15 million visitors, a 142% increase compared to the same period in 2022, with over 1.8 million being international tourists.

By the end of 2023, Quang Ninh province is certain to attract a higher number of tourists compared to the period before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2019, the tourism industry in Quang Ninh flourished, welcoming over 14 million visitors.

However, the number of visitors to Ha Long Bay in 2023 is lower than in 2019. Specifically, in 2019, this UNESCO World Heritage site welcomed 4.4 million visitors, while in 2023, it only received over 2.4 million visitors.

The announcement of impressive tourism figures for 2023 by Quang Ninh’s tourism sector has surprised many businesses. This is because several planned tourism products for this year, such as the mountain climbing experience at Bai Tho, and cruises exploring Bai Tu Long Bay from the Ao Tien port, have not yet been implemented.

Meanwhile, some recently introduced tourism products have not performed well, such as the night walking street at Bai Tho and the pedestrian bridge at Hai Thinh Lake.

In 2024, Quang Ninh province has set the ambitious goal of attracting a staggering 17 million visitors, which is 17 times the local population, including 3 million international tourists.

@Thanhnien.vn