Quang Ninh officially welcomes Chinese tourists through Bac Luan 2 Border Gate

Mong Cai City (Quang Ninh) has recently initiated the reception of Chinese tourists through the Bac Luan 2 Border Gate (Mong Cai International Border Gate). This marks a significant step in preparing to welcome self-driving tourists in the near future.

Recently, Mong Cai City (Vietnam) and Dong Hung City (China) collaborated to organize the launching ceremony for the immigration function for passengers through the Mong Cai-Dong Hung International Border Gate (Bac Luan 2 area).

Tourists sit on trams to transfer through the border gate

During the event, Mong Cai City (Vietnam) and Dong Hung City (China) officially announced the initiation of the immigration function, implementing entry and exit procedures for tourists and passport holders through the Mong Cai-Dong Hung International Border Gate (Bac Luan 2 area), part of the Mong Cai (Vietnam) – Dong Hung (China) International Border Gate pair.

Mr. Do Van Tuan, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Mong Cai City, emphasized that this event is a significant contribution to the development of tourism in both countries and regions. It also reduces the passenger load through Bac Luan 1 Bridge, creating a smooth environment for immigration, attracting domestic and international tourists. This practical activity coincides with Mong Cai City hosting the 15th Vietnam-China International Trade and Tourism Fair in 2023.

Representatives of the People’s Committee of Quang Ninh province and Dong Hung city cut the ribbon at the launching ceremony of passenger immigration function through Bac Luan 2 Border Gate.

The launching ceremony is the result of the consensus reached between the People’s Committee of Mong Cai City and the local government of Dong Hung City regarding the timing of implementing procedures allowing tourists to use passports for immigration through the Mong Cai-Dong Hung border gate pair during the discussion on November 19, 2023. According to the People’s Committee of Mong Cai City, in 2023, the estimated number of passengers entering and exiting through the Mong Cai-Dong Hung International Border Gate is over 3.5 million. Initiating the immigration function for passengers through the Mong Cai-Dong Hung International Border Gate (Bac Luan 2 area) is a favorable condition for the two countries’ regions with their own fast and convenient customs clearance. @Thanhnien.vn