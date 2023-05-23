Quang Ninh imports electricity from China

According to the Mong Cai City People’s Committee, on May 22nd, in Dong Hung City (Guangxi, China), a working delegation from the Northern Power Corporation had a meeting with the Guangxi Power Grid Company (China) to negotiate and import electricity between the Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) and the Guangxi Power Grid Company.

Accordingly, the Guangxi Power Grid Company – China agreed with the proposed plan to import electricity through the 110 kV Tham Cau – Mong Cai transmission line proposed by Vietnam. At the same time, they affirmed that they would immediately deploy infrastructure preparation and technical operations to ensure the electricity supply to Vietnam after the leaders of both sides signed the power purchase contract.

During the months of May, June, and July, the electricity received from China will be supplied to the 110 kV Mong Cai substation (Mong Cai City) and the 110 kV Quang Ha substation (Hai Ha district). Therefore, after the contract is implemented, the entire Mong Cai City and Hai Ha district will use electricity supplied from China.

After reaching agreements through negotiations, on May 23rd, the two parties will proceed to sign the power purchase contract, and it is scheduled that at 0:00 on May 24th, the electricity transmission from Tham Cau (China) to Vietnam through the 110 kV Tham Cau – Mong Cai transmission line will be officially activated.

To facilitate the connection, there will be a temporary power outage in Mong Cai City from 3 to 6 a.m. on May 22nd.

Prior to this, on May 18th, due to the power shortage and the impact of a forest fire in Vu Oai commune (Halong City), two 110 kV power transmission lines supplying electricity to the 110 kV substations in some wards in the area were affected.

Therefore, in recent days during the peak of hot weather, some localities in Halong City have experienced rotating power outages, affecting the lives of residents.

The intense heatwave in early May only lasted a few days in the northern region, but the national power capacity and consumption reached a very high level. For example, on May 6th, the national power consumption exceeded 43,300 MW, and the nationwide electricity consumption reached over 895 million kWh.

It is forecasted that in the coming months, as the hot weather peaks, the national power system’s load will continue to increase, and there is a real risk of power shortages, especially when the water supply to hydropower reservoirs is decreasing.

@Zing News