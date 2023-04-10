Quang Ngai: A truck collides with a number of motorcycles.

The truck with the Quang Ngai license plate was driving in the North-South direction. He lost control when he got to Truong Dinh Street, near Tran Phu Elementary School. The truck hit a series of moving motorcycles on the road before coming to a halt when it hit a vehicle parked on the side of the road.

At least three motorcycles were thrown onto the road as a result of the collision, and numerous injured persons were brought to the hospital for emergency care.

Many motorbikes were scattered at the scene, and plastic from motorbikes was all over the road.

After the collision, the Quang Ngai City Police Department was on the site to manage traffic and gather information in order to investigate the cause of the accident.

