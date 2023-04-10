Home » Quang Ngai: A truck collides with a number of motorcycles.
Life

Quang Ngai: A truck collides with a number of motorcycles.

A continuous traffic collision involving trucks and several motorcyclists happened in Quang Ngai city last night (April 9).

by Linh Vu
Two motorcycles fell on the road. Photo: PLO
Two motorcycles fell on the road. Photo: PLO

The truck with the Quang Ngai license plate was driving in the North-South direction. He lost control when he got to Truong Dinh Street, near Tran Phu Elementary School. The truck hit a series of moving motorcycles on the road before coming to a halt when it hit a vehicle parked on the side of the road.

At least three motorcycles were thrown onto the road as a result of the collision, and numerous injured persons were brought to the hospital for emergency care.

The scene of the accident between a truck and several motorbikes. Photo: PLO

The scene of the accident between a truck and several motorbikes. Photo: PLO

Many motorbikes were scattered at the scene, and plastic from motorbikes was all over the road.

After the collision, the Quang Ngai City Police Department was on the site to manage traffic and gather information in order to investigate the cause of the accident.

[Hanoi: A vehicle lost control and crashed with 17 motorcycles, injuring 17 persons]

@vtv.vn

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Foreign Tourist Raped in Vietnam’s Lan Ha Bay...

Da Lat pine forest burned for three days...

Foreign Female Tourist Raped on Ship in Vietnam...

Vietnam Mergers and acquisitions market outlook

GrandPrix: Vietnam a potential candidate to host F1...

5 out of 8 Apple’s iPhone assembly lines...