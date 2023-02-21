Quang Nam: Three people killed in another traffic accident in Nui Thanh District.

The National Traffic Safety Committee stated on February 21 that a very terrible traffic collision occurred in Nui Thanh district, Quang Nam province, killing three individuals – VTV reported.

According to information from the Quang Nam Traffic Safety Committee, at about 1:35 a.m. on February 21, at Km 1010+300 National Highway 1A in Tien Xuan 1 village, Tam Anh Nam commune, Nui Thanh district, a passenger car with license plate 51B-1956 carrying about 30 passengers, driven by Mr. Nguyen Anh Tien (born in 1975, residing in Hue city, Thua Thien-Hue province) and circulated in the direction of Quang Ngai to Tam Ky, crashed into the back of a truck with license plate 81C-15690 carrying bricks, driven by Mr. Trinh Duc Thanh (born in 1996, residing in Dak Po district, Gia Lai) which was parked close to the right side of the road in the same direction.

The accident killed 3 individuals on the bus (one died on the scene and two died on the way to the hospital); 13 people were hospitalized, three of whom were critically injured; and two vehicles were damaged.

Representatives of the Quang Nam provincial and Nui Thanh district Traffic Safety Committees were there to direct the corrective effort.

@vtv.vn