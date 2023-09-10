Quang Nam: First hotel declares no more plastic waste

On September 9th, Silk Sense Hoi An River Resort in Hoi An City, Quang Nam Province, announced that it is now a plastic-free and single-use plastic-free hotel, with no waste or plastic pollution released into the environment.

Personal items – amenities made of bamboo and wood used at Silk Sense help reduce plastic waste. Photo: Quynh Nhu

Mr. Tran Thai Do, the Chairman of Silk Sense Hoi An River Resort, stated that the establishment had set specific criteria and solutions for various waste-related issues and implemented them cohesively to ensure the complete elimination of plastic waste at the hotel.

The criteria for the plastic-free hotel at Silk Sense Resort were based on reference standards from Quang Nam Province’s green tourism criteria, Travelife’s criteria, as well as guidance from SSTP (Sustainable Swiss Tourism Program) and the guidelines of the Vietnam Tourism Association. Additionally, Silk Sense Resort’s criteria were developed based on the practical needs of the hotel.

As reported, Silk Sense Resort utilizes a central variable refrigerant flow air conditioning system and produces hot water to save electricity. The resort also features a saltwater pool that does not contain chlorine and uses glass bottles for Kangen water (alkaline ionized water) instead of plastic bottles.

The Green Cups project with the message “Disposable cups are not trash” helps extend the life of disposable paper and plastic cups. These cups are used to grow trees and vegetables which are then distributed free to the community. Photo: Quynh Nhu

Furthermore, waste from the kitchen and excess food will be sorted and processed. Organic waste will be repurposed into organic fertilizer using the Waste2Green organic waste recycling machine. In addition, the resort extends the lifespan of single-use paper and plastic cups through the Green Cups project, which encourages using these cups for planting with the message “A single-use cup is not yet waste,” according to Mr. Do. During the announcement event, Mr. Vu The Binh, Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association, shared that being a plastic-free hotel is a concrete action taken by the business, with significance in spreading the message to the business community in the tourism industry not only in Hoi An but throughout the country, promoting sustainable tourism development in Vietnam. @Thesaigontimes