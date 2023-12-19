Quang Binh tourism estimated to reach 5,100 billion VND in 2023

In 2023, Quang Binh tourism is showing signs of recovery and growth after facing numerous challenges due to the impact of Covid-19.

Encouraged by these positive results, Quang Binh tourism sets ambitious goals for 2024, striving to attract between 4.5 to 5 million visitors and increase tourism revenue to over 5.6 trillion VND.

According to Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Quy, Director of the Quang Binh Department of Tourism, to promote and support the development of tourism in 2024, the province plans to implement various New Year celebration activities. These activities include culinary competitions, traditional art performances, a grand music festival, a New Year countdown, and organizing events to welcome the first visitors to Quang Binh.

The New Year celebration activities will commence on December 29 at various tourist destinations in Quang Binh province.

Quang Binh tourism aims for new growth by focusing on digitalizing tourism, enhancing training, developing complementary services, diversifying beach tourism products, resort tourism, and continuing the mission of “Preserving and promoting the beautiful traditional cultural values of ethnic minorities associated with tourism development.”

In 2023, Quang Binh tourism is expected to receive over 4.5 million visitors, including approximately 118,000 international tourists, which is 2.14 times higher than in 2022, achieving 118% of the set target. The total tourism revenue is estimated to reach around 5.1 trillion VND.

Many tourism businesses have revived their operations and improved service quality, introducing new high-quality tourism products such as activities at the World’s Best Tourism Village, resort products at the Osen Spa hot springs, and the exploration of new caves scheduled for tourism exploitation.

Quang Binh tourism received high praise from tourists and well-known foreign travel platforms such as Booking.com, and travel magazines from the UK, France, the United States, and Canada.

Mr. Ho An Phong, Vice Chairman of the Quang Binh Provincial People’s Committee, emphasized the need for the Department of Tourism to promote future tourism development. He highlighted the importance of raising public awareness of the role of tourism in socio-economic development, developing tourism products such as beach tourism, resort tourism, and cultural-historical tourism, focusing on promotion, marketing, tourism linkage, and providing support to visitors when they come to Quang Binh.

@Znews

https://lifestyle.zingnews.vn/du-lich-quang-binh-uoc-dat-khoang-5100-ty-dong-post1448537.html