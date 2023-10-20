Quang Binh: Tan Hoa village is honored as one of the best tourist villages in the world

Tan Hoa, the only village in Vietnam selected by the UNWTO for its prestigious list, has gained international recognition as a leading destination for community-based tourism. In Dong Hoi City, the People’s Committee of Quang Binh Province recently held a press conference to announce this significant achievement.

The UNWTO’s Best Tourism Villages Award is a global initiative that seeks to shine a spotlight on villages that prioritize the preservation and promotion of community-based values, products, and lifestyles while also promoting innovation and sustainability. By recognizing the role of towns in achieving sustainable development goals through tourism, this initiative encourages the responsible growth of tourism in rural areas.

Transforming from what was once known as a “water valley” and the “flood navel” area of Ho Chi Minh City, Tan Hoa has worked diligently to become a remarkable “Weather Adaptation Tourism Village” and has now earned the title of the world’s best tourist village. Tan Hoa’s landscape adds to its charm, with picturesque rolling limestone mountains, romantic valleys, and vast grasslands. Notably, the magnificent Tu Lan cave system in Tan Hoa has become a major draw for both domestic and international tourists.

Since 2011, Oxalis Company has been granted a license to conduct exploratory adventure tours in the Tu Lan cave system. Over the years, Oxalis has successfully organized numerous tourism activities, including immersive dinner experiences, homestay services at Tu Lan Lodge, and exhilarating ATV tours in the captivating Tan Hoa Ironwood Forest. Through these offerings, visitors have been able to delve into the unique beauty and adventure that this exceptional destination has to offer.

@thanhnien.vn