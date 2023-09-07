Quang Binh is oriented to become the adventure tourism center of Asia

Vietnam is becoming a popular destination for adventure tourism, particularly among young people. This type of tourism involves engaging in thrilling activities, discovering new destinations, and pushing your limits. With seventy-five percent of its terrain being mountainous, diverse river systems, limestone mountains, many beautiful caves, and numerous tropical primeval forests, Vietnam has a lot of advantages in developing various types of adventure tourism such as forest crossings, climbing, trekking (hiking), skydiving, ziplining, scuba diving, rowing sub, and more.

One of the most challenging tours in Vietnam is the Son Doong cave exploration tour located in Quang Binh. This tour requires a long wait and is one of the most difficult tours to register for. Although the tour is not cheap, costing about 70,000,000 VND (~2,900 USD) for a 6-day trip, including 4 days of cave exploration, it remains highly coveted. Tourists often have to make reservations many months, even years in advance because the tour is sold on a fixed schedule. Currently, only one company is licensed to organize Son Doong Cave exploration tours in Vietnam.

When visiting Quang Binh, tourists can explore other caves besides Son Doong, such as Tu Lan or En Cave. These tours range from 1-2 days and cost between 8,000,000 – 10,000,000 VND per person. Quang Binh is known as the “Kingdom of Caves”, with over 500 caves discovered, and approximately 40 caves are open for tourism. In particular, Son Doong Cave, En Cave, and Pigmy Cave are the first, second, and fourth largest caves in the world, respectively.

One tourist, Mr. Pham Van Cuong, and his group of friends had an adventure tour to conquer Duong Cam waterfall, which is 700m above sea level and located in the tropical forest of Dong Chau – Khe Nuoc Trong Nature Reserve in the southwest of Le Thuy district, Quang Binh province. This waterfall rappelling adventure tour is newly licensed to operate in Quang Binh.

Due to its abundant cave system and diverse adventure tourism, the number of tourists interested in experiences from both domestic and international destinations is constantly increasing. Quang Binh province sees the geographical advantage in diversifying and professionalizing its tourism products to become a center of adventure tourism. The province aims to promote growth and economic development by making this a key economic sector in the coming years.

