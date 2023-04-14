Home » Quang Binh: 22 new caves were discovered
Quang Binh: 22 new caves were discovered

The British Caving Association has discovered 22 new caverns in Quang Binh, totaling over 12 kilometers in length.

by Linh Vu
Underground river in the newly discovered cave
Underground river in the newly discovered cave. Photo: Chinhphu.vn

In which, 20 caverns were discovered in Tuyen Hoa and Minh Hoa districts. The last two caverns were discovered in Phong Nha Ke Bang.

According to Mr. Howard Limbert, BCA Cave Exploration Captain: “Most of these caverns are wet. These are small caverns, but they are extremely interesting, especially when compared to the many caves we have discovered in Quang Binh.

Unlike Son Doong, En Cave, and many other caves only have one major entrance, this new cave system has several entrances and exits. Several of the caverns are also linked, resulting in numerous horizontal corridors that make the journey around the inside quite intriguing.”

To make the newly found caverns suitable for tourists, explorers, scientists, and officials in Quang Binh will assess their safety, flow, geomorphology, and geology.

@chinhphu.vn

