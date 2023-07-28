Qualcomm and Samsung collaborate closely on mobile platform

This is the fastest Snapdragon chip to date, setting new standards for mobile computing, including groundbreaking AI experiences, meeting high-quality graphics gaming demands akin to computers, professional-grade photography, and much more. The introduction of Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 into the Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold5, and Galaxy Tab S9 Series underscores the joint commitment of Qualcomm Technologies and Samsung to delivering premium experiences to Galaxy users.

Inkang Song, Vice Chairman of Samsung and Head of the Strategic Planning Office, expressed, “Samsung is proud to equip its latest products, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold5, and Galaxy Tab S9 Series, with the premium Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 chip designed exclusively for Galaxy.” On Qualcomm’s side, Alex Katouzian, Vice President and General Manager of Mobile, Computing, and Virtual Reality at Qualcomm, emphasized, “Samsung plays a vital role in our mission to deliver optimal smartphone experiences to users worldwide.”

@Thanhnien.vn