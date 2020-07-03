Qatar Airways restarts flights to Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City from Doha

Starting 3 July 2020, airline will operate three-weekly Doha-Ho Chi Minh City services. The Airline will operate flights with an Airbus A350-900.

Qatar Airways just announced the airline will be resuming Doha-Ho Chi Minh City operations from 3 July 2020. The resumption of services to this business and financial hub of Vietnam will be operated by an Airbus A350-900 offering 36 flatbed seats in Business Class and 247 seats in Economy Class.

As one of the only global airlines to have maintained a significant schedule throughout this crisis, Qatar Airways is uniquely positioned to monitor trends in traffic flow and passenger bookings. The airline has scheduled these flights to connect seamlessly via its award-winning hub, Hamad International Airport, to over 40 destinations in Europe, Americas, Africa and Australia.

Qatar Airways Vice President for South East Asia, Mr. Jared Lee told Vietnam Insider: “As the world’s largest international and trusted carrier who has flown over 2 million people home safely and reliably during this pandemic, we are thrilled to be reinstating services to one of our most popular Asia-Pacific destinations, Ho Chi Minh City. With the large number of Vietnamese diaspora in North America and Europe, where we have not stopped flying to, and with more entry restrictions being eased, we look forward to reinstating more services within the region so that families can be reunited again.”

Tan Son Nhat International Airport Acting Director, Mr Cuong Pham Vu added: “We are pleased to be welcoming Qatar Airways back in Ho Chi Minh City this July. Qatar Airways has demonstrated leadership in hygiene and safety standards during this time, thus we will work closely with them to ensure a smooth and safe handling of all passengers. We look forward to supporting Qatar Airways.”

Qatar Airways has further enhanced its onboard safety measures for passengers and cabin crew. The airline has introduced Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for cabin crew which includes gloves, face masks, safety glasses and a new protective gown that is fitted over their uniforms. A modified service that reduces interactions between passengers and the crew inflight has also been introduced.

Onboard, all Qatar Airways passengers are now provided with a complimentary protective kit. Inside a ziplock pouch they will find a single-use surgical face mask, large disposable powder-free gloves and an alcohol-based hand sanitiser gel. The airline has also introduced disposable face shields for adults and children. Passengers travelling from Hamad International Airport (HIA) will receive their face shields at the check-in counters, whereas at other destinations, the face shields will be distributed at the boarding gates.

To ensure travellers can plan their travel with peace of mind, the airline has extended its booking policies to offer even more choice to its passengers. The airline will allow unlimited date changes, and passengers can change their destination as often as they need if it is within 5,000 miles of the original destination. The airline will not charge any fare differences for travel completed before 31 December 2020, after which fare rules will apply. All tickets booked for travel up to 31 December 2020 will be valid for two years from the date of issuance. For full terms and conditions visit www.qatarairways.com/RelyOnUs.

Flight Schedule:

Ho Chi Minh City, three-weekly flights (every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) from 3 to 31 July 2020

Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) to Doha (DOH) QR971 departs: 01:30 arrives: 05:15

The national carrier of the State of Qatar has built a strong level of trust with passengers, governments, trade and airports as a reliable partner during this crisis. With its plans for expanding its network and strengthening airline partnerships, the airline is well positioned to continue delivering on its mission to be the airline travellers can trust.

