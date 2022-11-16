Publicly “fixed” Elon Musk, a Twitter employee was fired

The richest person on the planet has publicly fired an employee after this person commented that the content he wrote on social networks was false. Musk simply announced “He was fired” on Twitter.

The story begins on November 13, from a personal Twitter post by Elon Musk, complaining about the slow user experience of this platform on phones. “Sorry everyone, Twitter is so slow. This app uses over 1,000 different function call protocols (RPCs) just to load the homepage!” he wrote.

Eric Frohnhoefer (41 years old), Twitter’s software engineer, spoke out against the billionaire with a comment that Musk had misunderstood the technical aspects of the app. “I’ve been at Twitter for six years and can confirm that what he said is completely wrong,” the employee asserted.

The two then had a heated argument on Twitter over technical issues affecting Twitter’s performance on Android.

Mr. Musk asked Frohnhoefer to better explain and outline the measures he took to solve the problem of Twitter running slow on Android. “Twitter runs super slow on Android. What did you do to fix that?” The new CEO of Twitter questioned.

Witnessing this controversy, many users expressed disagreement when Frohnhoefer publicly criticized Elon Musk on social networks. “Then he should ask privately via Slack or email” Eric replied.

Shortly after, on the morning of November 14 (local time), Musk announced the dismissal of Frohnhoefer through a tweet. Sharing with Forbes, the 41-year-old engineer said he had not received any official announcement from the company.

“My corporate laptop suddenly stopped working and couldn’t log back in” he said. Frohnhoefer said that Twitter has “go downhill” since Elon Musk took over as CEO at Twitter.

Not stopping there, according to The Verge, another twitter nick, Sasha Solomon, who claims to be a technology leader of Twitter has also been fired after criticizing Elon Musk.

On her Twitter, Sasha wrote: “Musk can’t fire almost all, misjudge the infrastructure and then make some false comments about how we perform.”

Another engineer, Ben Leib, was also fired for publicly saying Musk was wrong. Ben has been with Twitter for a decade and recently confirmed to Bloomberg that he was fired on November 13.

According to The Verge, Twitter is going through a tumultuous period since Musk took over last month. Those who stayed were still confused when 3,700 colleagues were fired, including senior management, in just one week.

Summary: The Verge, Forbes, Bloomberg