Public bicycle rental service now available in Vietnam’s port city of Hai Phong

A trial public bicycle rental service has been launched in Hai Phong, a port city in the north of Vietnam. The service is operated by Tri Nam Group JSC, with 500 bikes currently available at 39 locations in the city center. The bikes can be rented for VND5,000 for the first 30 minutes and VND1,000 for every six minutes thereafter, and are parked on sidewalks in the Le Chan, Hong Bang, and Ngo Quyen districts, local media reported.

To use the service, users must download a mobile app, create an account, and deposit money into it. Each bike is equipped with an ID, smart lock, and locator, enabling the operator to track the location of the vehicle. Bikes can be returned to any station, and the service is expected to be fully operational within a month, at which point daily or monthly tickets will be available.

During the two-day trial period on Saturday and Sunday, 40 people rented the bikes. Public bike sharing services are also available or being trialed in other cities in Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, and Quy Nhon in Binh Dinh Province, according to local media.

“Air pollution is a significant issue in big cities, and the newly launched public bicycle rental service could serve as a model for other regions to follow”, a local named Dung Duong told Vietnam Insider. Many locals have expressed their intention to use this service more in the future.