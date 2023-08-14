PU Prime Closes The First Half of 2023 With 7 Awards

With the first half of 2023 in the rear view mirror, CFD broker PU Prime is proud to announce that it has bagged seven industry awards across various criteria, cementing its position as a trailblazing leader in the competitive trading service provider landscape.

This puts the company well on track to surpassing its achievements in 2022, where PU Prime was awarded a total of 12 accolades for excellence in providing an ever-improving environment for traders.

Efforts by the brand include improving its product range by adding hundreds of new tradable instruments; the introduction of CFDs in new asset classes like bonds and ETFs; an overhaul of PU Prime’s website and trading app; as well as multiple well-received marketing campaigns.

Similarly, the first half of 2023 sees the awards stemming from several respected global organizations, showcasing a diverse array of accomplishments. These include getting the award for Most Phenomenal Social Media Campaign (MENA 2023), as recognised by Global Business Review Magazine, as well as having the Best Practices in Responsibility and Integrity in Security (2023), as recognised by the World Economic Magazine.

PU Prime is also delighted in receiving considerable recognition for the significant efforts put into making its app a 360 trading experience, having been awarded for having the Best Forex Trading App for 2023 by listed financial information provider ADVFN. Another award in this category is Most User-Friendly Mobile App (Global 2023), awarded by World Business Outlook.

For the rest of 2023, customers can look forward to even more attractive offerings from PU Prime. These include an upgrade to its First Deposit Cashback promotion that allows customers to convert trading credits into withdrawable cash; as well as the launch of a copy-trading native to the PU Prime mobile app.

Most importantly, PU Prime would like to express its heartfelt thanks to its customers – without which none of this would have been possible.

Full list of awards can be found below.

PU Prime Awards List for Q1 + Q2 2023:

Global Business Review Magazine – Most Phenomenal Social Media Campaign MENA 2023

World Business Outlook – Top User-Friendly Mobile App Global 2023

ADVFN – Best Forex Trading App 2023

Global Business Magazine – Most User-Friendly Mobile App APAC 2023

International Business Magazine – Most Promising FX Broker Affiliate of the Year Europe 2023

World Economic Magazine – Best Practices in Responsibility and Integrity in Security 2023

Global Business & Finance Magazine – Best Partnership Program Brokerage Firm Global 2023